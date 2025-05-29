Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

