Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8%
VZ stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.