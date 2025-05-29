Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,394 shares of company stock worth $11,235,529 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 338.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.