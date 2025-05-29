Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.