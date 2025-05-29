Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.