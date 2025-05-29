VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.53, but opened at $49.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 2,400,097 shares.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.