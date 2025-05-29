Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $30.66 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.39.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.14 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

