Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $28.32 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 313,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $429,591,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after purchasing an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:IR opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

