Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Centene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.