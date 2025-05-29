Trust Co of the South Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

