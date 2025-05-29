Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – May 26th

Imunon, Navitas Semiconductor, BigBear.ai, Venus Acquisition, MicroAlgo, Powell Max, and TeraWulf are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—often under $5 per share in U.S. markets or under $1 on over-the-counter exchanges—and typically have limited liquidity and public information. Because of their low trading volumes, wide bid–ask spreads and sparse financial disclosures, they tend to be highly volatile and speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Imunon (IMNN)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Shares of Imunon stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,618,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,536. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $4.41. 77,674,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,966. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $845.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.65. 92,418,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,283,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ:VENA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.85. 117,525,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of NASDAQ MLGO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,873,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,708. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $509.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Powell Max (PMAX)

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

NASDAQ:PMAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 365,678,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,881. Powell Max has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,857,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,572,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

