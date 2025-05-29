Top Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – May 26th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, and Marvell Technology are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain the essential physical networks—such as roads, bridges, railways, airports, power grids, water systems and telecommunications—that underpin economic activity. These firms often have stable, long-term cash flows thanks to regulated markets or government contracts. As typically capital-intensive and less sensitive to economic cycles, infrastructure stocks can offer defensive characteristics and reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,253,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.47. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,005.53. 1,387,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.74 and a 200 day moving average of $974.98. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.69. 17,433,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,195,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Further Reading