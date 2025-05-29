TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TNMG) versus Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) and TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coliseum Acquisition N/A -16.55% -9.51% TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coliseum Acquisition and TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coliseum Acquisition N/A N/A $3.10 million N/A N/A TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares $48.49 million 0.09 N/A N/A N/A

Coliseum Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares.

Risk and Volatility

Coliseum Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coliseum Acquisition and TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coliseum Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 430.71%. Given TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares is more favorable than Coliseum Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of Coliseum Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares beats Coliseum Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TNL Mediagene – Ordinary Shares

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

