The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

