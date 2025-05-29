The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.15.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

