Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,354,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,537,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 196,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

