Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard W. Fisher Sells 3,077 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,852.16. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $164.42 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.