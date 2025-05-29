Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard W. Fisher Sells 3,077 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,852.16. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $164.42 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

