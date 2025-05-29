Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director J Robert Kerrey Sells 1,222 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Robert Kerrey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50.

On Tuesday, March 11th, J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE THC opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.