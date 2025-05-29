Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 113,440 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of £20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,746.87). 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.