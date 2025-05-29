Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Target by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

