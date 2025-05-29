T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 366.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.