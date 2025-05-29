Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Clifford Burrows Purchases 19,200 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,911,000 after acquiring an additional 386,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after buying an additional 1,330,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.