Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Clifford Burrows Purchases 19,200 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SG opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $45.12.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
