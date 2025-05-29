Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Lessened by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0%

SU stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

