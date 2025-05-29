Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 401.5% in May

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 401.5% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

