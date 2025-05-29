Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 63,716 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 13.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

