Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 768,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.4%

NEM stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

