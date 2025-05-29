Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $240,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SM opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

