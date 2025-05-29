Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.21. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $4,660,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

