Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Toro by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. Toro has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.