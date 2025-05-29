StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

StealthGas Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 701.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

