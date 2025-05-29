Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,277 shares of company stock valued at $18,912,055. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,113,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,852,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

