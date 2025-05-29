Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Down 19.2%
Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Spearmint Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spearmint Resources
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.