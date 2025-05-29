Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Down 19.2%

Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

