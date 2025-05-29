SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Lowered by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,846,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,060,000 after buying an additional 488,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $77.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
