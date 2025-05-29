Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) Short Interest Update

Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the April 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Solidion Technology Stock Up 3.8%

Solidion Technology stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Solidion Technology has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solidion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells.

