Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

