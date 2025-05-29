Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Senior Officer Jose Noel Gomez Menera Sells 481,988 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jose Noel Gomez Menera sold 481,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$538,766.19.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12. The firm has a market cap of C$219.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.84.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

