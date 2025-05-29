Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Reliance stock opened at $295.05 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $326.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $289.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

