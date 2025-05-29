Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,328 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $13,502,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $197.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

