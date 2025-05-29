Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

