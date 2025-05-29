Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Grows By 266.7%

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKL opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Spark I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 682,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 206,713 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Spark I Acquisition by 137.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

