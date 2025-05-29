Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Increases By 5,355.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 5,355.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,891.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

