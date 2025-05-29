Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Grows By 407.4%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 407.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 2.7%

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

