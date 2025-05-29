Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Grows By 407.4%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 407.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 2.7%
OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $49.41 on Thursday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
