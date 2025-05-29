Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Decreases By 59.3%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

