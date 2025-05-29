Shay Capital Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,999.84. The trade was a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Shay Capital Llc purchased 44,607 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,915.95.

Tilly’s Trading Up 4.6%

TLYS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilly’s by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

