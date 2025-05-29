SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on S. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,171.94. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 131.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,136 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.