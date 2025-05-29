SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on S. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on SentinelOne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of S opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,867.95. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

