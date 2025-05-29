Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Financial Review

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.04% 5.18% 0.71% Security Federal 11.20% 10.26% 0.63%

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hilltop pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Hilltop is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hilltop and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hilltop currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Hilltop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Security Federal.

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Security Federal”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.16 billion 1.64 $113.21 million $1.97 14.99 Security Federal $87.55 million 1.09 $9.81 million $3.03 9.90

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hilltop beats Security Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Security Federal

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, residential lots, mortgage, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education. The company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. It through branch offices in Aiken, Lexington, Richland and Saluda counties in South Carolina and Columbia; and Richmond counties in Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.