Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $52.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

