Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.37 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.94). Saga shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 71,428 shares changing hands.

Saga Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.98. The company has a market cap of £195.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Saga had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saga plc will post 34.7826087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

