Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.97. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 26,413,218 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 0.2%
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
