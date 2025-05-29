Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.97. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 26,413,218 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

